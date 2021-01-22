JPMorgan board holds CEO Dimon's annual pay at US$31.5 million

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon will not get a raise in his annual pay and will receive US$31.5 million for his work in 2020, the bank said on Thursday.

Dimon's total compensation will include the same annual base salary of US$1.5 million and a performance-based incentive of US$30 million, according to a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)