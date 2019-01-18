JPMorgan board raises Dimon's compensation to US$31 million

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon is receiving a 5 percent raise, bringing his total compensation for 2018 to US$31 million, the company said in a filing on Thursday.

In setting the figure, independent members of the JPMorgan board took into account "the firm's strong performance in 2018 and through the cycle" in categories including business results, risk, controls and conduct, customer focus and leadership, the filing said.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)