JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon home from hospital, recovering 'well': bank
NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon was released from a New York hospital and is now at home recovering from an emergency heart surgery he underwent last week, the bank said on Thursday.
Dimon's doctors said the 63-year-old is "doing very well in all aspects of his recovery.
"He is in good spirits and looking forward to reengaging with our team soon," according to a memo sent to staff by Gordon Smith and Daniel Pinto, co-presidents of the bank who have served as interim leaders during Dimon's absence.
