JPMorgan CEO says lessons learned from failed WeWork IPO

NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon defended the bank's work advising WeWork on its failed effort to go public, but added that the bank learned lessons from the experience.

"I do think we helped WeWork get to a proper conclusion" but there were "a lot of lessons to be learned on the way," Dimon said in an interview on CNBC. "I've learned a few myself."

"Companies going public should have proper corporate governance before they go public," said Dimon, who is also chairman of JPMorgan Chase, which was the lead of the investment bank advising WeWork on its attempted IPO this year.

