JPMorgan Chase buys UK robo-adviser Nutmeg

LONDON: JPMorgan Chase has acquired Britain's biggest robo-adviser firm Nutmeg, as the U.S. giant gears up for a big retail expansion push in the UK.

Nutmeg - which has more than 140,000 clients and over 3.5 billion pounds (US$4.89 billion) of assets under management - will be the bedrock of JPMorgan Chase's retail digital wealth management offering internationally, Nutmeg said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

(US$1 = 0.7164 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)