JPMorgan Chase to pay 'front-line' workers US$1,000 bonus: memo

NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase & Co said Friday it will give "front line employees" a one-time bonus of US$1,000, paid out in two installments in April and May, according to a memo sent to staff and seen by Reuters.

The largest U.S. bank by assets, which closed 1,000 of its roughly 5,000 branches this week, said full- and part-time staff who still have to go into an office or Chase branch to do their jobs are eligible to receive the payments.

These staff must also make an annual salary of less than USUS$60,000 or be an employee based at a consumer banking branch.

