JPMorgan considers sale of US$1 billion AARP credit-card portfolio: Bloomberg

JPMorgan Chase & Co is looking to sell the credit-card portfolio it built through a partnership with the nonprofit AARP, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The sale would include about US$1 billion in credit-card receivables, according to the report.

Alliance Data Systems Corp is among those interested in the portfolio, Bloomberg reported.

JPMorgan, Alliance Data and AARP were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)