JPMorgan denies report of interest in Deutsche Bank

FRANKFURT: U.S. investment bank JPMorgan denied a report on Friday in Germany's WirtschaftsWoche business weekly that it was interested in acquiring a stake in Deutsche Bank .

"We are denying the story, it is not true," a spokesperson for JPMorgan said.

Deutsche Bank pared earlier gains to trade 3.5 percent higher following the JPMorgan denial.

