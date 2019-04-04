JPMorgan expects first-quarter net interest income to be flat

JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Thursday its first-quarter net interest income will likely be flat compared with the prior quarter.

REUTERS: JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Thursday its first-quarter net interest income will likely be flat compared with the prior quarter.

The Wall Street bank also said http://bit.ly/2ONfQgj in its annual report that it expected adjusted expense in the first quarter to be up by "mid-single" digit percentage compared with the year-ago quarter.

Advertisement

The bank will report its first-quarter results on April 12.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)