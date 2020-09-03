JPMorgan has first right to buy 20per cent stake in China securities JV for US$26 million: filing
JPMorgan has first right to buy a 20per cent stake in its Chinese securities joint venture from one of its local partners for 177.7 million yuan (US$26.02 million), a filing by the partner showed on Thursday.
The state-owned Shanghai Waigaoqiao FTZ is selling its stake in the joint venture, which made a net loss of 86.8 million yuan in 2019, according to its filing on the Shanghai United Assets and Equity Exchange.
