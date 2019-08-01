JPMorgan lowers benchmark interest rate following Fed rate cut

The largest U.S. bank by assets, JPMorgan Chase & Co , lowered its prime rate, a benchmark for a wide range of consumer and commercial loans, for the first time in more than a decade on Wednesday, following a rate cut from the Federal Reserve.

Starting Aug. 1, the bank's prime rate will be lowered by 25 basis points to 5.25per cent, according to an announcement by the bank.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)