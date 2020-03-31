JPMorgan plans to raise up to US$10 billion for alternative investments: Bloomberg News
JPMorgan Chase & Co's alternative investments unit is seeking to raise up to US$10 billion to boost its spending power in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.
The bank plans to raise US$5 billion to US$10 billion "in the next couple of months" from clients including pension funds, sovereign-wealth funds, family offices and private banks, Anton Pil, the global head of alternatives for the bank's asset-management arm, told Bloomberg in an interview.
The biggest U.S. bank by assets already has about US$10 billion of client capital that it plans to use on opportunities created by the market disruption, Bloomberg said.
That amount has roughly US$3 billion earmarked for credit, US$3 billion for real estate and US$4 billion across transportation and infrastructure, the report added.
JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
