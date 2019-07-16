JPMorgan profit beats estimates on strength in consumer banking

JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a 16per cent rise in quarterly profit as higher net interest income and a tax gain more than made up for lower activity at the bank's trading desks.

REUTERS: JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday as higher interest income and a modest increase in loans more than made up for lower activity at the bank's trading desks.

Trading volumes have been lower at large U.S. banks as a tit-for-tat tariff war between Beijing and Washington kept investors on edge. A flattening of the yield curve and rising bets of an interest rate cut have also challenged banks' ability to boost revenues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Average loans at the largest U.S. bank, however, increased 2per cent on the back of an 8per cent rise in credit card loans.

"We continue to see positive momentum with the U.S. consumer – healthy confidence levels, solid job creation and rising wages – which are reflected in our Consumer & Community Banking results," Chief executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in a statement.

Income from the bank's consumer and community banking, its largest business, rose 22per cent to US$4.17 billion, offsetting declines across its other main businesses.

Total net interest income, the difference between what banks pay on deposits and earn on loans, rose 7per cent to US$14.40 billion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investors, however, worry that if the U.S. Federal Reserve cuts interest rates in July, it could pressure margins at banks, which have benefited recently from higher rates.

Net income at the bank rose 16per cent to US$9.65 billion. Excluding the tax gain, it earned US$2.59 per share. Net revenue rose 4per cent to US$29.57 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of US$2.50 per share and revenue of US$28.90 billion, according to IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

JPMorgan's results are closely watched by investors looking to gauge the health of the U.S. economy. Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells Fargo & Co will report quarterly results later in the day.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)