JPMorgan profit rises 4% as trading boosts quarter

NEW YORK: JP Morgan Chase & Co reported a 4 per cent rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday (Oct 13), helped by a surge in trading activity as global financial markets rebounded from a coronavirus-induced slump.

The bank's net income rose to US$9.44 billion, or US$2.92 per share, in the quarter ended Sep 30, from US$9.1 billion, or US$2.68 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of US$2.23 per share, according to Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear whether those numbers were comparable.