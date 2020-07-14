JPMorgan profit sinks as loan loss provisions surge

JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a more than 50per cent drop in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on its lending business and forced the largest U.S. bank to build reserves against a wave of potential defaults.

The bank's net income fell to US$4.7 billion, or US$1.38 per share, in the quarter ended June 30, compared with US$9.65 billion, or US$2.82 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected US$1.04 per share, according to Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear whether those estimates were comparable to the reported numbers.

