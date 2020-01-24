JPMorgan raises CEO Dimon's pay to US$31.5 million

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon will get a nearly 2per cent raise in compensation for 2019, the Wall Street bank said on Thursday, bringing his total pay to US$31.5 million.

Jamie Dimon, chairman & CEO of JP Morgan Chase & Co., speaks during the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

His total compensation will include an annual base salary of US$1.5 million and performance-based incentive of US$30 million, according to a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

