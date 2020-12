JPMorgan's Dimon sees higher 2021 expenses; fourth quarter markets revenue up 20per cent

JPMorgan Chase & Co's expenses in 2021 will likely top US$67 billion, slightly higher than analysts' estimates, CEO Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday at an investor conference.

Dimon indicated that the bank is seeing current fourth-quarter revenue increases of 20per cent from a year earlier in both trading and investment banking.

The CEO also said his "line is open" to pitches from sellers of asset management firms.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)