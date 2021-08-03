JPMorgan says China regulatory changes local, not global problem

JPMorgan said on Monday that Chinese regulatory changes were a local, rather than a global problem and that the bank remained over-weight emerging market equities.

LONDON: JPMorgan said on Monday that Chinese regulatory changes were a local, rather than a global problem and that the bank remained over-weight emerging market equities.

The bank said while the regulation overhaul would likely continue, China will stop short of changes that cause an economic growth shock.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Alison Williams)