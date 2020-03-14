JPMorgan says two employees at NYC headquarters contract coronavirus

JPMorgan says two employees at NYC headquarters contract coronavirus

JPMorgan Chase and Co said on Friday two employees at its headquarters in New York City have contracted the coronavirus.

The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is
The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, in this October 12, 2010 file photo. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owns Chase Commerical Bank and JPMorgan Investment Bank. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

A CNBC report said https://www.cnbc.com/2020/03/13/jpmorgan-says-it-has-two-cases-of-coronavirus-at-manhattan-headquarters.html both employees have remained at home from earlier this week and were receiving medical treatment.

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

