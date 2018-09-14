JPMorgan sees small drop in third-quarter markets revenue vs year earlier

Third-quarter markets revenue at JPMorgan Chase & Co is down by a small percent from a year earlier after adjusting for tax law changes, Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake said at an investor conference on Thursday.

Lake said reported the revenues look like they will be down by a "mid-single" digit percent.

On Wednesday, Citigroup Inc Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said his bank's third-quarter markets revenue will likely be flat to slightly higher.

