JPMorgan sends some traders home after worker contracts COVID-19: Bloomberg News

JPMorgan Chase & Co sent some of its Manhattan workers home this week after an employee in equities trading tested positive for COVID-19, Bloomberg news reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

REUTERS: JPMorgan Chase & Co sent some of its Manhattan workers home this week after an employee in equities trading tested positive for COVID-19, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

News of the infection, on the fifth floor of the bank's 383 Madison Ave. building, was communicated to employees on Sept. 13, according to the report https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-09-15/jpmorgan-sends-some-traders-home-after-worker-contracts-covid-19?utm_content=business&utm_source=twitter&cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic&utm_medium=social&sref=WJKVI5nK.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A JPMorgan spokesman said the bank has been "managing individual cases across the firm over the course of the last few months and following appropriate protocols when they occur."

The bank executives had previously told managing directors and some executive directors within its sales and trading operation that they must return to the office by Sept. 21.

(Reporting by Madhvi Pokhriyal in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Aditya Soni)