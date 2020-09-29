JPMorgan settles spoofing probe for US$920 million: Report

NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase & Co has admitted to wrongdoing and agreed to pay more than US$920 million to resolve market manipulation investigations by US authorities into its trading of metals futures and Treasury securities, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday (Sep 29), citing a statement from the regulator.

The statement would confirm reports by Reuters and other media last week that the US bank was set to pay nearly US$1 billion to resolve the market manipulation investigations.

The lender will pay the biggest monetary penalty ever imposed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, including a US$436.4 million fine, US$311.7 million in restitution and more than US$172 million in disgorgement, according to the Bloomberg report.

Spoofing is a practice in which traders place orders they intend to cancel to move prices to benefit their market positions.

