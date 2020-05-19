JPMorgan shareholders back bank's directors, executive pay at annual meeting

Business

JPMorgan shareholders back bank's directors, executive pay at annual meeting

JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders voted to reelect each of the bank's board members, with each director receiving at least 84per cent of the shares voted, according to initial tallies.

FILE PHOTO: JP Morgan Chase &amp; Co sign outside headquarters in New York
FILE PHOTO: A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bookmark

NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholders voted to reelect each of the bank's board members, with each director receiving at least 84per cent of the shares voted, according to initial tallies.

More than 92per cent of investors voted for the bank's executive compensation packages, and none of the shareholder proposals won a majority of shares voted. One proposal, which asked that the bank report on its progress toward sustainable climate goals, got close with 49.6per cent of shares voted.

(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark