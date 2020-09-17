JPMorgan stops paying for junior staff to take Uber rides to work: Bloomberg News

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase & Co will not pay for junior sales and trading staff to take an Uber to work, reversing actions the bank took after the COVID-19 pandemic to help staff feel comfortable about commuting to work, Bloomberg News reported.

The change was communicated by managers last week, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing an internal policy.

JPMorgan had started reimbursing employees for Uber and taxi rides to work for traders below the managing director level right after the pandemic started, according to the report, which added the recent change is causing anxiety among junior staff who are uncomfortable taking public transport

The bank's executives had previously told managing directors and some executive directors within its sales and trading operation that they must return to the office by Sep 21.

Bloomberg News on Tuesday had reported that JPMorgan sent some of its Manhattan workers home this week after an employee in equities trading tested positive for COVID-19.

The bank did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.



