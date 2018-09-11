JPMorgan to create wealth management unit in Luxembourg

JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it will establish a wealth management business in Luxembourg and boost offerings at its investment banking and custody and fund businesses.

REUTERS: JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday it will establish a wealth management business in Luxembourg and boost offerings at its investment banking and custody and fund businesses.

As part of the restructuring, the bank will also merge its Luxembourg unit with its London-based international bank unit.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)