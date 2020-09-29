JPMorgan to let most consumer staff work from home until 2021: Report

NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase & Co told thousands of workers across its consumer unit that they could plan to work from home until next year, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing memos sent to the bank's staff.

The directive applies to most of JPMorgan's US-based employees in the consumer unit and excludes branch workers and some in operations, according to the report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that the bank had sent its Manhattan workers home after an employee in the equities trading division tested positive for COVID-19.

JPMorgan executives had previously told managing directors and some executive directors within its sales and trading operation that they must return to the office by Sep 21.

