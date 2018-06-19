JPMorgan to pay US$65 million to settle charges of attempted ISDAFIX manipulation

JPMorgan Chase Bank NA will pay a US$65 million civil penalty to settle charges that it attempted manipulating ISDAFIX benchmark swap rates between 2007 and 2012, the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission said on Monday.

A CFTC order finds that the bank made false reports and attempted to manipulate the U.S. Dollar International Swaps and Derivatives Association Fix to benefit its derivatives positions, the agency said in a statement.

