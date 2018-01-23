JPMorgan to raise pay, hire staff in US$20 bln investment push

JPMorgan Chase & Co said it would increase wages, hire more and open new branches as part of a US$20 billion investment following the overhaul of the U.S. tax code.

The bank will increase wages for 22,000 employees by an average of 10 percent, ranging from between US$15 and US$18 per hour, hire 4,000 employees and open up to 400 Chase branches in new cities, it said. http://reut.rs/2n4C0xj

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)