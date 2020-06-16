JPMorgan to bring back more traders to office next week

NEW YORK: JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to start returning more traders and sales staff to its Manhattan headquarters starting next week with volunteers, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday (Jun 15).

Roughly 20 per cent of the bank's sales and trading staff have worked at its New York office throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Starting on Jun 22, the bank will gradually increase its in-office staff to as much as 50 per cent by mid-July, the source said.

Other JPMorgan departments are still finalising strategies for bringing employees back, Bloomberg reported earlier on Monday.

Several Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup , will start returning more staff to their New York offices in the coming weeks.

