Judge 'inclined' to block Apple's move to hamper Epic's Unreal Engine

A federal judge on Monday said she was "inclined" to grant Epic Games' request to block Apple Inc's move to terminate the "Fortnite" creator's developer accounts.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said during a hearing that she viewed Epic's request through "two lenses." One was with the harm that would come to Epic's games, and the other was what harm would come to the hundreds of other games that would be hurt if Epic was unable to maintain its Unreal Engine software.

“I can tell you right now that I am inclined not to grant relief with respect to the games, but I am inclined to grant relief with respect to the Unreal Engine,” she said.

