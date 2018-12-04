Judge considering ordering halt to CVS/Aetna integration

A federal judge who has been asked to sign off on the government's decision to approve CVS Health Corp's acquisition of insurer Aetna Inc indicated on Monday that he may ask integration of the companies be halted pending his decision.

Judge Richard Leon of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia had complained last week in a hearing that the two sides had treated him as a "rubber stamp" for the deal. CVS closed the US$69 billion transaction last week and began the integration process.

Leon said on Monday in a brief hearing that he would issue an order asking the two sides to argue why he should not require CVS and Aetna to be held separate until he decides whether he will approve the consent agreement reached in October between the companies and the Justice Department.

