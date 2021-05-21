Judge in Texas' lawsuit against Google refuses to move case to California
A Texas judge hearing a state antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google ruled on Thursday that the case would not be moved to California.
Google had filed a motion asking for the case to move to California, where it is fighting similar cases.
