Judge in Texas' lawsuit against Google refuses to move case to California

WASHINGTON: A Texas judge hearing a state antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google ruled on Thursday that the case would not be moved to California.

Google had filed a motion asking for the case to move to California, where it is fighting similar cases.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chris Reese)