Judge proposes PG&E power restrictions for next California fire season

A U.S. judge on Wednesday issued a proposed order to restrict utility PG&E from using power lines deemed to be unsafe during high winds in the 2019 California fire season, according to a court filing.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup in San Francisco also proposed that PG&E be required to re-inspect its grid and "remove or trim all trees that could fall onto its power lines."

The judge is overseeing conditions of PG&E's probation following a 2010 gas pipeline explosion, and ordered the company to respond to his proposed order by Jan. 23.

