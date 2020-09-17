Judge to announce decision on Uber's London licence appeal on September 28

Judge to announce decision on Uber's London licence appeal on September 28

A judge will announce his decision on September 28 as to whether to grant Uber an operating licence in London, where it was stripped of its right to take rides by the city's transport regulator over safety concerns.

FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows the Uber app and London themed postcards in London
FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows the Uber app and London themed postcards in London, Britain June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Illustration/File Photo

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)

Source: Reuters

