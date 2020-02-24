Julian Assange appears at start of extradition hearing in Britain

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a British court at the start of extradition hearings on Monday.

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a British court at the start of extradition hearings on Monday.

Wearing a blue-grey suit and cleanly shaven, Assange confirmed his name and age.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judge Vanessa Baraitser told the court that any disturbances would see people removed from court.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)