Julian Assange appears at start of extradition hearing in Britain

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a British court at the start of extradition hearings on Monday.

A man gestures behind a gate in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange outside Woolwich Crown Court, ahead of a hearing to decide whether Assange should be extradited to the United States, in London, Britain, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Wearing a blue-grey suit and cleanly shaven, Assange confirmed his name and age.

Judge Vanessa Baraitser told the court that any disturbances would see people removed from court.

