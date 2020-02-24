Julian Assange appears at start of extradition hearing in Britain
LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared in a British court at the start of extradition hearings on Monday.
Wearing a blue-grey suit and cleanly shaven, Assange confirmed his name and age.
Judge Vanessa Baraitser told the court that any disturbances would see people removed from court.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)