First phase of Jurong Port Tank Terminals officially open

SINGAPORE: Jurong Port and German tank operator Oiltanking opened the new Jurong Port Tank Terminals (JPTT) in Singapore on Monday (Jul 29).

The terminal is supported by four deep-water berths, with drafts of up to 17.6m, and can handle vessels up weighing to 180,000 deadweight tonnes.



In the first phase of development, the terminal occupies about 12 ha and is able to store 252 cubic metres of clean petroleum and product storage. This number is expected to reach 550,000 cubic metres upon completion of Phase 2.

JPTT chief executive Ooi Boon Ho said that the company and its partners are in “deep discussions” on Phase 2 of the terminal. PetroChina, one of the world’s largest petroleum companies, has signed up to be the anchor customer for Phase 1.

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat (centre) attended the opening of the new Jurong Port Tank Terminals on Jul 29, 2019. (Photo: Jurong Port)

Since Apr 1, the terminal has received, blended and discharged more than 1 million tonnes of product. It is expected to handle about 7 million tonnes of clean petroleum products a year.

STRENGTHENING SINGAPORE’S PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat said that the opening of JPTT is an important part of Jurong Port’s transformation.



Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Chee Hong Tat at the Jurong Port Tank Terminals Central Control Room. (Photo: Michelle Teo)

“JPTT had been designed with a direct pipeline connection to Jurong Island’s petroleum and petrochemical network," he said. "This allows products to flow seamlessly between companies on Jurong Island, storage tanks at JPTT and ships berthed at the terminal.

"Companies can enjoy up to 30 per cent savings in transportation and handling costs with the pipeline construction, as they no longer need to charter vessels when transferring products from Jurong Island to Jurong Port.”

Ship loading and unloading will be up to 50 per cent faster due to the use of large-capacity pumps and jetty arms, which translate into reduced port stay times for ships and cost savings for companies, he added.



Low-sulphur fuels that comply with the International Maritime Organisation’s 2020 requirements will also be stored at JPTT. It will have a dedicated tank inlet and outlet lines to prevent contamination.