Jury orders Samsung to pay Apple US$533m in iPhone case

SAN JOSE: A federal court jury on Thursday (May 24) ordered Samsung to pay Apple US$533 million or copying iPhone design features in a patent case dating back seven years.

Jurors tacked on an additional US$5 million in damages for a pair of patented functions. The award appeared to be a bit of a victory for Apple, which had argued in court that design essentially was the iPhone.

The case was sent back to the district court following a Supreme Court decision ro revisit an earlier US$400 million damage award. The jury essentially split the difference between Apple's request for US$1 billion and Samsung's argument for US$28 million.

To arrive at a damages award of more than a half-billion dollars, jurors would likely have needed to buy into Apple's reasoning that design was so integral to the iPhone that it was essentially the "article of manufacture."

The lower figure sought by the South Korean consumer electronics titan would have involved treating the design features as components.