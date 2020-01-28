Just Eat sees 2019 earnings in line, partners McDonald's in UK

Just Eat , the British takeaway delivery platform being bought by Takeaway.com , said it expected to report 2019 core earnings of about 200 million pounds (US$263 million), towards the top of its guidance range of 185-205 million.

FILE PHOTO: The app for Just Eat is displayed on a smartphone, in London
FILE PHOTO: The app for Just Eat is displayed on a smartphone in this posed picture in London, Britain, August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The company also said on Tuesday it had agreed to partner fast-food chain McDonald's in Britain and Ireland.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by Sarah Young)

Source: Reuters

