Just Eat sees 2019 earnings in line, partners McDonald's in UK

LONDON: Just Eat , the British takeaway delivery platform being bought by Takeaway.com , said it expected to report 2019 core earnings of about 200 million pounds (US$263 million), towards the top of its guidance range of 185-205 million.

The company also said on Tuesday it had agreed to partner fast-food chain McDonald's in Britain and Ireland.

