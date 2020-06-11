Just Eat Takeaway dip again after US$7.3 billion US Grubhub buy

European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV's proposed US$7.3 billion all-share acquisition of U.S. peer Grubhub Inc was met with investor scepticism, sending its shares down 2.5per cent to 83.26 euros at the start of trade on Thursday.

AMSTERDAM: European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV's proposed US$7.3 billion all-share acquisition of U.S. peer Grubhub Inc was met with investor scepticism, sending its shares down 2.5per cent to 83.26 euros at the start of trade on Thursday.

Just Eat Takeaway shares had closed more than 13per cent lower at 85.5 euros in Amsterdam on Wednesday, after it disclosed in the late afternoon it was in talks with Grubhub. A proposed deal was announced after the close of trade in New York.

