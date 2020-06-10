Just Eat Takeaway in advanced talks to buy Grubhub
European food ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks to buy Grubhub Inc in an all-stock deal.
Grubhub was also approached by ride-hailing firm Uber Technologies Inc in May for an all-stock deal.
Uber, however, is now close to exiting the deal, CNBC reported on Wednesday.
Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Experts say consolidation is long overdue in the food-delivery space, where demand is surging, especially as many people stay-at-home to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York, Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Toby Sterling; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)