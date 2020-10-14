Just Eat Takeaway's order growth jumps as online delivery surge continues

European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV on Wednesday said it had received 46per cent more orders in the third quarter than a year earlier, as a surge in online orders due to coronavirus social distancing measures continued.

AMSTERDAM: European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV on Wednesday said it had received 46per cent more orders in the third quarter than a year earlier, as a surge in online orders due to coronavirus social distancing measures continued.

Order growth accelerated from an increase of 32per cent in the first half of 2020, with orders up 47per cent in Germany and 43per cent in the United Kingdom. Restaurants in the Netherlands delivered a third more meals through the company's platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have continued to generate strong adjusted EBITDA, while investing aggressively, and are well-positioned for autumn and winter, our traditional growth season," Chief Executive Jitse Groen said, without providing further financial details.

The figures were presented on a pro-forma basis, as if Takeaway's US$7.8 billion takeover of Britain's Just Eat that closed in April, had been completed Jan. 1, 2019.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; editing by Richard Pullin)