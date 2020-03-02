Just Eat Takeaway takes action against Delivery Hero over stake
Online food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway said on Monday it had started arbitration proceedings against a move by rival Delivery Hero to increase its stake in the company because it said it broke a standstill undertaking.
German-based Delivery Hero said last month it had entered into an agreement to acquire 8.4 million shares in Just Eat Takeaway for 798 million euros (US$881 million), financed by a multi-year equity collar transaction, which included about 400,000 shares it acquired when it sold its German food delivery businesses to Takeway.com last year.
(US$1 = 0.9055 euros)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)