Karey Burke to replace Channing Dungey as ABC Entertainment president

Karey Burke will replace Channing Dungey as president of Walt Disney's ABC Entertainment, the company said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - A logo for ABC is pictured atop a building in Burbank
FILE PHOTO - A logo for ABC is pictured atop a building in Burbank, California February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Burke is currently head of original programming for Disney's cable channel Freeform.

Dungey will stay through a transition period as Burke assumes her new role, Disney said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

