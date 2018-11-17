Karey Burke to replace Channing Dungey as ABC Entertainment president

Karey Burke will replace Channing Dungey as president of Walt Disney's ABC Entertainment, the company said on Friday.

Burke is currently head of original programming for Disney's cable channel Freeform.

Dungey will stay through a transition period as Burke assumes her new role, Disney said.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)