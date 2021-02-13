Karnataka's Yediyurappa says Tesla to set up electric car manufacturing unit- CNBC TV 18

Tesla Inc will set up an electric car manufacturing unit in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, CNBC TV 18 reported on Saturday, citing Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Last month the company incorporated Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited with its registered office in the southern city of Bengaluru, a hub for several global technology companies.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Gareth Jones)