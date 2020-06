REUTERS: U.S. engineering company KBR Inc said on Monday it had been awarded a US$570.3 million contract by NASA to develop and execute spaceflight operations at Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Under the contract, KBR would perform International Space Station payload operations and support testing of the rocket, Space Launch System.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)