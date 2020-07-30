Kellogg raises annual profit forecast as pandemic boosts demand, shares gain

Cereal maker Kellogg Co raised its full year sales and profit forecast on Thursday, buoyed by rising demand for its Corn Flakes, Fruit Loops and waffle mixes among consumers stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

REUTERS: Kellogg Co raised its full year sales and profit forecast on Thursday, buoyed by rising demand for its Corn Flakes, Fruit Loops and waffle mixes among consumers stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Michigan-based company also beat second-quarter sales and profit estimates, sending its shares nearly 4per cent higher in premarket trading.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Work from home policies and closure of schools have led to a surge in demand for cereals, oatmeal and snacks in North America, with Kellogg's organic net sales in the region rising 11per cent in the second quarter ended June 27.

Net sales stayed roughly flat from a year ago at about US$3.47 billion, due to the sale of Kellogg's Keebler cookie business last year. Analysts had expected net sales of US$3.30 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. https://reut.rs/3f7fa12

Organic net sales rose 9.2per cent in the quarter.

Excluding items, Kellogg earned US$1.24 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 94 cents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Net income attributable to the company climbed to US$351 million, or US$1.02 per share, from US$286 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company forecast full-year organic net sales to rise about 5per cent, ahead of a prior forecast of a 1per cent to 2per cent increase, and its adjusted earnings per share to fall about 1per cent, compared with previous outlook of a 3per cent to 4per cent fall.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)