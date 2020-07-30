Kellogg raises annual profit forecast as pandemic boosts demand

Cereal maker Kellogg Co raised its full year sales and profit forecast on Thursday, buoyed by rising demand for its Corn Flakes, Fruit Loops and waffle mixes among consumers stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported net sales of US$3.47 billion in the three months ended June 27, roughly flat from a year ago, due to the sale of its Keebler cookie business last year. Analysts had expected net sales of US$3.30 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. https://reut.rs/3f7fa12

The company forecast full-year organic net sales to rise about 5per cent, ahead of a prior forecast of a 1per cent to 2per cent increase, and its adjusted earnings per share to fall about 1per cent, compared with previous outlook of a 3per cent to 4per cent fall.

