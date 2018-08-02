Kellogg's new bets on healthier foods drive profit beat, forecast
REUTERS: Cereal maker Kellogg Co topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales and profit and raised its full-year outlook on Thursday, betting on its recent acquisition of protein bar RXBAR and Nigeria's Multipro.
Kellogg, struggling with shifting trends as more consumers opt for low-sugar options, protein bars and yogurt for breakfast over cereals, has been buying smaller snack brands that promote healthy eating and expanding in emerging economies.
Kellogg bought RXBAR for US$600 million in 2017 and Brazil's Parati for US$429 million in 2016. It also made a US$400 million investment in Nigeria's Tolaram Africa Foods to enter west African markets.
"This is starting to show up in our net sales and our in-market performance, and puts us in a position to raise our full-year guidance," Chief Executive Officer Steve Cahillane said in a statement.
Kellogg said it expects net sales to rise 4-5 percent in fiscal 2018, and earnings per share to grow 11-13 percent. The company had previously forecast a sales rise of 3-4 percent and earnings per share growth of 9-11 percent.
Its net income rose to US$596 million, or US$1.71 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$283 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Kellogg earned US$1.14 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of US$1.05, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales rose 5.8 percent to US$3.36 billion, topping the estimate of US$3.30 billion.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)