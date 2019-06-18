Kellogg to take US$35 million pretax restructuring charge

Kellogg Co said on Tuesday it would take a pretax charge of about US$35 million for restructuring its North American business following the sale of its popular Keebler brand and other assets.

REUTERS: Kellogg Co said on Tuesday it would take a pretax charge of about US$35 million for restructuring its North American business following the sale of its popular Keebler brand and other assets.

The charges include about US$20 million of expenses related to employee severance and termination benefits, the cereal maker said in a regulatory filing.

